Striking Hudson's Bay Company workers in Kamloops see support from nation-wide United Steelworkers campaign

Photo: United Steelworkers United Steelworkers have launched a nation-wide campaign in support of striking Kamloops Hudson's Bay workers.

Striking Hudson’s Bay Company workers in Kamloops, who have been on the picket line for months, are seeing support from members of the United Steelworkers Union across Canada.

The Kamloops Hudson’s Bay store has been closed since Dec. 10, when workers walked off the job seeking higher pay.

In a news release, the United Steelworkers — which represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada — said a national campaign has been mobilized with the intent to target Hudson’s Bay customers during Bay Days, urging support for Kamloops workers and putting pressure on management to reach a fair deal.

“We are proud to stand in solidarity with our members across the country to reach a fair deal now,” Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada said.

“By reaching out to customers nationwide, we hope to demonstrate the widespread support for these workers and urge Hudson’s Bay management to come back to the table with a fair offer.”

The campaign started earlier this week. Steelworkers have been stationed outside Hudson’s Bay stores in various cities across Canada, distributing information to shoppers and passersby.

The information materials highlight the ongoing dispute, note the impact of the strike on workers’ livelihoods and call on Hudson's Bay management to return to bargaining.

“We understand that our decision to strike may inconvenience some customers, but we believe it is necessary to draw attention to the unfair treatment Hudson’s Bay,” said Jordan Lawrence, USW Local 1-417 Financial Secretary.

“We urge consumers to support us in our fight for a fair deal and to join us in holding Hudson’s Bay accountable. To the residents of Kamloops — please respect our picket line by not shopping online during Bay Days.”

HBC has been offering a one per cent wage increase for each contract year, but the workers say they need more to obtain a livable wage.

According to the statement, a request has been submitted to the provincial minister of labour to appoint a special mediator.

USW said Hudson’s Bay in Kamloops has been a unionized worksite since 1993. The workers’ only labour dispute was over their first collective agreement, and lasted nine months.