Kamloops man handed 8.5-year sentence for filming himself sexually abusing his young daughter

Photo: KTW file

WARNING: This story contains details some readers might find disturbing.

A Kamloops man who videotaped himself sexually assaulting his nine-year-old daughter and then shared that recording with an undercover FBI agent posing as a fellow pedophile has been ordered to spend more than eight years in federal prison.

The 38-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim.

He was sentenced on Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty to charges of sexual interference of a person under 16, producing child pornography, distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The man has been in jail since his arrest on Dec. 15, 2022, when Kamloops Mounties, acting on a tip from the FBI, executed a warrant at his home.

In January, the Crown asked Kamloops provincial court Judge Mariane Armstrong to impose a 10-year prison sentence. The man’s defence lawyer suggested a sentence of six years.

Fooled by undercover FBI agents

Court heard the man was an active member of a pedophile group chat on the social media platform Kid in November and December of 2022. Unbeknownst to him, two members of the group were undercover FBI agents.

He introduced himself to the group as a dad with a young daughter: “I am a 37 M with a 9 y/o dau.”

The two undercover agents began to chat individually with the man. He told them he abuses his daughter while she sleeps and said he drugs her to ensure she will not wake up. He also boasted to them about how often he abused her and sent a number of videos.

One of the videos he sent clearly showed him abusing his daughter in her bed. Another one appeared to show him attempting to rape her.

Court was told prosecutors cannot prove that the second video depicts the man and his daughter, nor can it be proven that he drugged her. Those comments were described as the man “bragging” about his exploits.

The man made another claim that similarly cannot be verified — that he sexually assaulted one of his daughter’s friends at a sleepover.

Was already on house arrest

The man was already on house arrest when he unknowingly walked into the FBI’s online sting. He was lucky to avoid jail a few weeks earlier, after pleading guilty to two counts of publishing an intimate image without consent.

In that case, the man’s ex-wife — the mother of the nine-year-old victim — was logged into his Facebook account when she found that he’d sent intimate and graphic videos of her to other women on Messenger.

The woman read an emotional victim-impact statement in court in January.

“You stole her innocence. You used her body for your own pleasure. You abused her,” she said.

“You deserve to suffer a lifetime of agony, just as you gave her a lifetime of trauma. … The only time our children are safe from you is when you are behind bars."

'Callous disregard' for daughter

Armstrong sentenced the man on Friday to 8.5 years in federal prison. In doing so, she called his offences “a profound breach of trust” that has left lasting scars on his entire family.

“[His] choice to abuse a sleeping child reveals a callous disregard for her vulnerability,” she said.

“When adults take advantage of the opportunity, love and trust bestowed upon them in order to fulfill their own base desires, they can expect to receive an especially denunciatory and deterrent sentence."

Once he is given credit for time served, the man will have seven years remaining on his sentence.

In addition to the time behind bars, he will be barred for a further five years from visiting any playgrounds, pools, theatres or anywhere else kids might be expected to be, and from being within one kilometre of the home, school or workplace of his children or his ex.

For the same period, he will be prohibited from communicating with anyone under 16 and from using the internet to access social media.

Armstrong also ordered the man to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and register as a sex offender for life.

Before the man was led away by sheriffs, a handful of supporters of the victim’s family seated in the packed courtroom began to shout and curse at him. Armstrong had to yell at the gallery to maintain order.