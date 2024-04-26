Large power outage has Merritt, area highways in dark: BC Hydro

Photo: BC Hydro

More than 1,700 homes and businesses are in the dark amid a large power outage in Merritt and parts of Nicola Valley — an area that also includes sections of the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector.

BC Hydro is reporting the outage started at 7:15 a.m., impacting most of Merritt south of Nicola Avenue.

The outage area stretches as far northeast as the Merritt Airport on Airport Road and as southwest as Hill Street on Collettville.

The cause of the outage is due to an equipment failure that happened on southeast of Highway 8 and Northwest of Highway 5A. There is no estimated time of power restoration.