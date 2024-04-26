BOOGIE THE BRIDGE: Three columnists complete the final stretch of an eight-week journey to prepare for Boogie

Photo: Castanet Max Patel, Kristen Holliday and Dylana Kneeshaw get ready to embark on a RUNClub Boogie clinic training session.

Join columnists Max Patel, Dylana Kneeshaw and Kristen Holliday as they lace up their running shoes to take part in RUNClub training for Boogie the Bridge. Follow their progress as they prepare for the big event, which will kick off on Sunday, April 28 in downtown Kamloops.

Eight weeks of learning

As we enter the final week of training before the much-anticipated race day, a mix of excitement and apprehension fills the air. Reflecting on the past eight weeks of training, I realize that this journey has been about much more than just running. It's been a profound learning experience, teaching me valuable lessons in perseverance, determination, and the importance of community.

Throughout the training sessions, I've cherished the camaraderie shared with our coaches, whose guidance has been instrumental in pushing me to give my all in each session. Additionally, the engaging conversations with fellow club members, both old and new, have added a sense of connection and belonging to this journey.

As I mentally prepare to tackle the challenge of completing the 10K in under 60 minutes, there's a twinge of worry lingering in the back of my mind. What if I fall short of my goal? However, I remind myself that regardless of the outcome, the journey itself has been immensely rewarding, and every step taken has been a victory in its own right.

At the end of the day, as I stand at the starting line, all uncertainties will fade away. The finish line will serve as the ultimate testament to my efforts and determination. So here's to giving it my all and embracing whatever the race day brings. See you at the starting line this Sunday, ready to give it everything I've got.

— Max Patel, advertising consultant, Pattison Media Kamloops

Preparing for race day

Now that the bulk of physical training has wrapped up, this past week has felt like a breeze. There are a few things I’ve been trying to focus on to prepare, including running a shorter distance in workouts ahead of the 10K on Boogie Day. Essentially still keeping in shape, but not working hard enough to induce exhaustion. I used to be a competitive swimmer, so tapering off workouts before a race isn’t a new concept to me, but I haven’t done it for a running event before.

The other thing I’ve really focused on has been getting better sleep. Going to sleep before 10 p.m. and trying to avoid scrolling my phone in bed have been key in making sure I can get about eight hours of rest. Also (I hate to say it), it seems that all of those scientific studies you hear about on the news were right. Not using your phone right before bedtime does make a difference in quality of sleep.

Finally, Boogie training has been a truly valuable way to practice for running the actual event — running alongside other people, gauging how you feel at certain distances and learning to start off at a slightly easier pace so your legs feel strong at the end.

It’ll be great to see how eight weeks of work will pay off on Sunday, but I’m even more excited to see a sea of red t-shirts moving across the Overlanders Bridge! Let’s Boogie!

— Dylana Kneeshaw, reporter, CFJC TV

Continued improvement

Boogie the Bridge is right around the corner, and true to form, I’m overthinking every aspect of preparing for the event. Am I hydrating enough? Should I be resting more or moving more? What if, after all this, I end up having a terrible run and have to write a sad post-event column?

I worry too much, but I’m taking this as a good sign that I care about the outcome. I’ve put time and work into improving my running over the past several weeks, I’m proud of my accomplishments, and I’d love to see a new personal record made on Sunday.

In what is hopefully a sign of things to come, I have already had to adjust my Boogie goals once this week. I had aimed to complete the 10K distance in under one hour and four minutes — a personal record I managed to beat while out with my RUNClub group on the weekend. New goal? A finish time under one hour and three minutes.

I’m happy to report I’ll be continuing with RUNClub for summer training, and this time, I’ve got a half marathon in my sights. I’ve seen so much progress in my running over the past eight weeks, and the community Jo Berry has gathered at RUNClub is something special. No matter what happens Sunday, I’m looking forward to what’s next.

Good luck to all who are taking part in this year’s Boogie the Bridge! See you at the start line.

— Kristen Holliday, regional editor, Castanet Kamloops