Westsyde farmers get new irrigation system as City of Kamloops sells remnants of NCIS infrastructure

A group of Westsyde farmers is hoping to have its own irrigation system in place next month following a years-long struggle over the service with the City of Kamloops.

On Tuesday, the municipality posted a two-week notice of disposition to sell the Noble Creek Irrigation Society the remaining infrastructure of the Noble Creek Irrigation System for $5.

Society member and former city councillor Dieter Dudy said the transfer should be complete and the new communal system online by mid-May.

The assets being obtained by the society from the city include the former system’s pressurized water mains, water system valves, water fittings and other water distribution lines.

“The only thing we're actually receiving is the piping network because the rest of it has been decommissioned and removed,” Dudy told Castanet Kamloops.

Earlier this year the city removed portions of the NCIS that were at-risk to erosion along the North Thompson River — including the water intake, settling ponds and pump house.

New infrastructure the society is putting in place itself will tie into the old pipes so that about 20 of the 41 former users of the NCIS can begin irrigating crops this season.

Civil engineer Jeremy Cook, who’s been working for the society as a consultant, said those 20 residents own about 90 per cent of the land that was being watered under the previous irrigation system.

Among the society members who will be served by the new system will be Dudy’s Thistle Farms, Privato Winery, a ranch and hay farmers.

There is about $20 million of income at stake if these farms cannot water and their crops fail — about half of that number coming from Privato alone, Cook said.

Grant dollars needed

The total cost of the new system is coming in at just under $2 million, Cook said, adding it would have cost about double if they did not have the pipe network from the city.

Dudy said the cost of the new irrigation will be spilt between the society members based on how many acres they have to water. He said his share of the costs is just under $30,000.

Cook said the society has also been securing grants to help fund half the project, adding they have to date secured one of three provincial grants they are seeking.

Cook said the irrigation system will begin with a pumping capacity of about 1,500 gallons per minute.

“It'll be enough for them to survive, but we're going to be applying for a third grant, that will just bring us up to a fully operational system,” Cook said, adding they need more money to build up a system that at full capacity should be able to deliver 3,000 gallons a minute.

He said the society wants to fix some of the piping, add a sedimentation pond and implement a gravity-fed pump system to save on electricity costs.

Meanwhile, an agreement to use the City of Kamloops’ water license for this year will be signed but the hope is to be running independently by 2025, Cook told Castanet.

He said people are in place to oversee the system this season and a proper operator to manage the day-to-day operations of the system is being sought for 2025.

Unlike the previous water intake, which was set at a certain level in the river, the society’s intake will be submerged at the bottom of the North Thompson, — something that should help combat expected drought this growing season, Dudy noted.

Cook said the new, temporary intake is being placed about 100 metres downstream from the old one, which will pump water into the old pipes.

He said there will be erosion concerns at their new spot in the future, but he doesn’t believe it will be to the same extent the city had over the previous spot.

Potable water bridging gap

As for other former NCIS customers, Dudy said three farm owners across from him teamed up to place their own pump in the North Thompson, while smaller property owners will likely rely on municipal potable water.

“If your [property is] less than two acres, you're obviously not farming at all. You're [likely just] watering lawns and your individual vegetable gardens and or flower gardens,” Dudy said.

Thistle Farms requires irrigation to about seven of its 10-acre property, and in the interim Dudy is utilizing municipal potable water in his greenhouses.

Dudy said he’s able to sow some seeds at this point as they can wait for the water system to be ready, but his seedlings cannot be planted yet without the system, unless he resorts to watering them by hand.

“It pushes me behind maybe one or two weeks, but it'll catch up. If we get some warm weather, it will catch up quite quickly,” Dudy said.

Dudy thankful end of NCIS saga is near

Issues over keeping the former NCIS operational have been ongoing for years. The previous city council agreed to keep the system going until 2028 after reconciling financial issues with Westsyde farmers, but the current council opted to reverse course in 2023 and decommission the system due to erosion before the 2024 growing season.

Following an uproar from users who felt they were being left without enough time to pivot to new irrigation systems, council opted to provide a temporary pump in a new location for irrigation supply for one more growing season.

When the cost to build that temporary pump was higher than expected, council scrapped the idea in February and moved to sell the piping portion of the NCIS to the society and assist them with establishing their own system while dismantling the at-risk portions of the irrigation system.

Cook described the process of establishing a new irrigation system as having their “backs to the wall trying to do it ourselves with without in any time to do it.”

Dudy said he feels “a lot of money and a lot of grief” could have been saved if the city had not divested itself and instead maintained the old system, even if that meant NCIS users had to invest more into it themselves.

“It was quite the convoluted process to get to where we are, and I'm thankful that we are coming to an end on this and we're able to move ahead,” Dudy said.