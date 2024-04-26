Organizers of popular Kamloops festival Brewloops hope to recapture pre-pandemic magic

Photo: KTW File

Organizers of this year’s Brewloops are hoping to see a return to form for the event and say they are trying to “recapture some of the magic” seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brewloops will see breweries, cideries and distilleries from across the province hit the 400-block of Victoria Street and adjacent alleys on Saturday night. Live bands will perform throughout the event.

“About 35 breweries, cideries, non-alc vendors and food trucks, and a bunch of what I would call unique entertainment,” said Brewloops organizer Tyson Andrykew.

“Arcades and kind of carnival circus acts out of Kelowna, so it should be a fun event.”

The event first began in 2016 and is entirely volunteer-run, operating as a non-profit.

Andrykew estimated the event has raised over $150,000 for local charities and non-profits but said the real impact is felt by other businesses that participate in the event, including local breweries and live musicians.

“Right down to administrative services, sound, AV, and fence rentals and porta-potty companies and all that. I think that's where the bigger dollar impacts are,” he said.

He said part of the organizing team’s vision since the start has been to showcase and celebrate B.C. businesses and introduce them to the Kamloops community in a unique environment.

“It's cool walking down the middle of Victoria [Street] with a beer in your hand," Andrykew said.

“It's largely about the location. It's largely about B.C.-based entertainment, all of the performers are from around the province as well.”

While a Brewloops event was never hosted in 2023, Andrykew said the previous event in 2022 saw around 1,300 tickets sold. This year, he said the number is already at 2,200.

“It's more similar to events we were doing pre-pandemic. So we're trying to kind of recapture some of the magic that we had with some of our larger events in 2019 and 2018,” Andrykew said.

“Costs have gone up pretty significantly, it's a lot more challenging to put these events on now but we we needed to try and get back to where we were before just because the demand is definitely there.”

As of Thursday afternoon, he said tickets to the event were still available to purchase online.

Traffic will be disrupted on Victoria Street beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and lasting until Saturday evening