Kamloops councillor suggests reviewing some ALR land to open up space for more homes

Photo: KTW file photo.

A Kamloops councillor would like to see whether any land in the Agricultural Land Reserve can be released in order to build more homes.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council voted to send a letter to the Agricultural Land Commission, inviting them to present on the ALR at a future meeting.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly raised the suggestion, saying he’d like to explore how the ALC can help the city meet its goals of making housing more affordable and attainable.

O’Reilly said there is relatively little developable land in Kamloops for residential purposes, especially given the highways, railways, rivers and floodplains that intersect in the city.

He noted about 35 per cent of land in the City of Kamloops is in the ALR — close to 24,000 acres.

“I'm not suggesting that we need to pull out prime agricultural land out of the ALR. What I’m suggesting is that there is some land that should not be in the ALR in Kamloops. There’s significant amount of land that should not be in the ALR,” O’Reilly said.

“I think we have a housing crisis and we need to look at all options — and I think this is one that should be explored.”

O’Reilly said it’s important to protect ALR land, but he has noticed there are some lines which seem to have been arbitrarily drawn on a map decades ago.

"These lines have not been looked at in a very long time,” he said.

“It is incumbent on us as a municipality, or a property owner, to go to the ALR and ask them to look at removing some land from the ALR — not the ALR being proactive and saying ‘Hey, this land probably shouldn't be in the ALR, we're going to remove that.’ I think there needs to be a wholesome discussion about ALR land in Kamloops.”

Coun. Nancy Bepple said she was open to having the ALC come to present to council, but when it comes to the land itself, she wanted to take a cautious approach.

“I appreciate your motion. I just want to be clear that I'm hesitant to go in that direction, but I am open to having them come to council and hear what they have to say. I think caution is always a good thing to have when you're looking at changing where we're at,” Bepple said.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson agreed.

“I’m the same,” Hamer-Jackson said. “I don’t think that we have mass amounts of farmland and food security, we’ve got a lot more population coming into B.C. in the next few years so I think farmland and food security is imperative.”