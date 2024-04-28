Kamloops Tim Hortons to raise funds for Elizabeth Fry Society

Photo: The Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society

Tim Hortons across Kamloops will be donating funds raised through its smile cookie campaign to women and children in need.

In a news release from the Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society, the organization said with every smile cookie purchased during the campaign, funds will be contributed to assist women and children under their care.

As part of the campaign, Kamloops EFry is encouraging community members to pre-purchase smile cookies for themselves and their community.

"For orders of 200 cookies or more, we're excited to offer a special perk," said Allison McLaughlin, KDEFS executive director.

"Your logo will be featured in our social media shoutouts, showcasing your support for this cause."

Kamloops EFry is also calling on local organizations and businesses to purchase cookies for local schools, shelters or offices.

"Your support through pre-purchased Smile Cookies would mean the world to us," McLaughlan said.

"Together, we can spread smiles and support those who need it most."

The campaign will run from April 29 to May 5 at participating Tim Hortons locations in Kamloops.

More information is available about Kamloops EFry and its programs online.