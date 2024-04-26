Kamloops man who beat, choked and threatened girlfriend sentenced to prison

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops man who snapped and levelled a brutal beating on his girlfriend has been ordered to spend more than three months in prison.

Mitchell Brody Lee McMillan, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of assault, assault by choking and uttering threats, as well as two counts of breach.

Court heard police were called to the Grandview Motel on Columbia Street West at about 2 p.m. on Feb. 4. Motel staff phoned 911 after an injured guest showed up in the office.

When Mounties arrived at the scene, they were met by a woman with a bloody and swollen cheek.

The woman told investigators her boyfriend, McMillan, snapped while they were watching a movie inside a suite.

Choked until she couldn't breathe

“He got upset and started to choke [her],” Crown prosecutor Kaitlyn Lafontaine-Hait said in court.

"He held her down and punched her multiple times in the side of the face with a closed fist and he told her he was going to kill her.”

Lafontaine-Hait stressed the violence and intensity of the assault.

“She says she felt like her face was disconnecting from her skull, or her head, as he held her throat and punched her multiple times,” she said.

“She ended up on the ground and he continued to choke her until she couldn’t breathe. At some point, he let her go and turned away and she got up and ran.”

Menaced in hospital room

McMillan was arrested and released on conditions, including a no-contact condition requiring he stay away from the victim.

He violated that condition about four days later, visiting the victim in her hospital room. Court heard she was receiving treatment for injuries caused by McMillan, but not the injuries inflicted in the Feb. 4 beating.

“At one point, she woke up after being unconscious and noticed someone was rubbing her back,” Lafontaine-Hait said.

"She says it was Mr. Mitchell. He told her when she was ready to leave he would come back and get her.”

McMillan breached the condition again a few weeks later, when Mounties responding to an unrelated call found the woman inside his motel room.

Appearing via video from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, McMillan said he wants to move on with his life.

“I’m just looking forward to getting this behind me, your honour," he said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Mariane Armstrong went along with a joint submission for a 144-day jail sentence, to be followed by two years of probation with a condition barring him from having any contact with the victim.

Once he is given credit for time served, McMillan has about two months remaining on his sentence.