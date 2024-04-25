Highway 5 reopens north of Little Fort after crash

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 has been closed in both directions north of Little Fort after a crash.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.

Highway 5 has now been reopened north of Little Fort, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL 4:20 p.m.

Highway 5 north of Little Fort has been closed in both directions due to a crash.

DriveBC said the vehicle incident happened between Hummingbird Road and Round Top Road, about three kilometres north of Little Fort.

A detour is not available.

An update is expected by about 5:30 p.m.

It's not the first time this week Highway 5 has seen a closure due to a crash. The highway was closed for about 12 hours on Tuesday after a collision north of Clearwater. Two people died in the crash, and two remain in critical condition.