Highway 5 reopens north of Little Fort after crash

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.
Highway 5 has now been reopened north of Little Fort, according to DriveBC.
ORIGINAL 4:20 p.m.
Highway 5 north of Little Fort has been closed in both directions due to a crash.
DriveBC said the vehicle incident happened between Hummingbird Road and Round Top Road, about three kilometres north of Little Fort.
A detour is not available.
An update is expected by about 5:30 p.m.
It's not the first time this week Highway 5 has seen a closure due to a crash. The highway was closed for about 12 hours on Tuesday after a collision north of Clearwater. Two people died in the crash, and two remain in critical condition.
