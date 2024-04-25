Rocky Mountain Rangers plan to show off military weapons, equipment at weekend open house

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Rocky Mountain Rangers will hold an open house this weekend at the J.R. Vicars Armoury that will also feature a job fair for those thinking about a military career.

The armoury, at 1221 McGill Rd., will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Weapons and equipment will be on display and soldiers will be on hand to answer questions.

“Members of the public are invited to come learn about available jobs in the army reserve and see a display of the different vehicles and equipment used as part of a rewarding part-time career,” the Rangers said in a statement announcing Saturday’s event.

The Rocky Mountain Rangers train in Kamloops and Prince George, and members are recruited from those areas.

“Our primary task is to recruit and train reserve infantry soldiers to augment Canada’s military during local, national and international deployments,” the statement said.

“The Rocky Mountain Rangers is always looking for intelligent and motivated individuals with an interest in dynamic and challenging military training.”

Successful applicants should be prepared to work one evening per week and one weekend each month.