Forum looks for stopgap solutions to continue social services after North Kamloops drop-in centre closes

Photo: Castanet People gather outside The Loop.

Dozens of people filed into 405 Tranquille Rd. on Thursday morning to brainstorm ways the community could keep supporting street-entrenched people after the North Shore drop-in centre closes its doors.

Local real estate agent Brendan Shaw has purchased the property and gave The Loop 20 days to vacate the premises, noting he wanted to put an end to ongoing nuisance problems and calls associated with the controversial centre.

Bonnie McBride, a supporter of The Loop, hosted the forum Thursday morning to discuss what can be done to continue securing supports for people until a more permanent solution is in place.

“It was really important to start a conversation about next steps for the services The Loop provides. We’re not sure quite yet when this operation in this space will shut down. But we know that about 100 people a day access services here,” McBride said.

Thursday’s forum attendees included people with lived experience, The Loop's volunteers and supporters, and representatives from other community groups and non-profit social agencies.

"One of the best things about a grassroots movement is that it absolutely does connect a very broad range of people that can bring different experiences to the table. And I think we saw that play out really beautifully today," McBride said.

Glenn Hilke, co-ordinator for The Loop, said he was heartened by the response.

"Really, we felt the love," he said. "I think a lot of people came to understand just the level and the amount of different kinds of services that we offer that make The Loop a unique service delivery organization."

Food, clothing, connection

Hilke gave attendees a run-down of the programs, services and supports provided by volunteers out of the Tranquille Road space.

Hilke said The Loop serves up three meals a day, 365 days a year, offers free clothing and personal hygiene items, and connects and transports clients to medical supports. It offers storage for personal items, laundry and garbage disposal, showers and washrooms, referrals to shelters, spiritual services and community connection.

In the winter, The Loop provided a space for people to stay indoors before overnight extreme weather shelters opened and after they closed for the day.

“The food is what brings people in, the conversations are what we focus on afterwards,” Hilke said. “The conversations can lead in all sorts of directions. But mostly what we try to do is help people connect to other services that we don’t do.”

Attendees raised suggestions ranging from leaning on partnerships with other agencies to continue food and clothing distribution, to modifying and distributing an existing community calendar to let people know where they can get a free meal.

McBride said her North Kamloops business, Second Chances Thrift Store, will be re-implementing its Kindness Room — a space where people can take what they need for free.

Hilke said a storage solution was also important to consider. People can experience a lot of anxiety and panic — and can even forego important appointments — if they don’t have have a safe place to keep their things.

“People's belongings are so important to them, and they’re connected to them. We’ve met people who have their parents’ ashes in their shopping cart,” Hilke said.

He also noted the "elephant in the room" — that there are people who use drugs, adding pushing them away might mean losing them.

"If we forbid people to come here, we will lose that connection with them forever. ...[That] means losing that connection for all these things that we're talking about as well. It's a double edged sword, and it's a tightrope to walk on," he said.

Hilke said he doesn't condone drug use.

"Obviously it's a hard life to be addicted, and I hope as many people that want treatment can get it. But in the meantime, I don't think it helps at all to push people further into the shadows and have them feel like they are criminals," he said.

'Unique and valuable service'

One attendee suggested exploring alternative locations that could be rented or even purchased with community support to keep The Loop going. Many said The Loop provides services to people who may have been denied access to other places.

“I think that for the most part, our service organizations here in our community agree The Loop is providing a unique and valuable service, and that will continue on even if the hub comes into play,” McBride said, referring to the Access Hub — a yet-to-be-determined site which is envisioned to offer shelter and a number of supports.

Attendees were encouraged to leave contact information or reach out to McBride, who said she intends to continue this conversation. However, she noted the next steps are ultimately up to The Loop.

“I just made the decision to get involved and start to help them access resources to make sure we do a continuity of service, even if that means moving those services to other agencies,” she said.

“We heard today from people who access The Loop that that's a challenge for them. They love their Loop family, they feel connected here. So next step is to move forward with how that looks for those people.”

Hilke said in the short term, a seamless transition is going to be important to make sure people are able to eat, stay hydrated and maintain connections to important resources.

"As far as the medium term and long term, we're happy to support whatever those options are until the Access Hub comes about. And even when the Access Hub comes about, we're happy to support that in any way that we possibly can," he said.

"As far as The Loop's continuity? I think we're still in the process of understanding where and how that will be."