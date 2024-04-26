District-wide Battle of the Books seeks to increase readership among SD73 students

Teams from 28 schools across the Kamloops-Thompson school district squared off in the district’s Battle of the Books competition with the aim of encouraging students to read — and the winners were crowned on Thursday.

The battle sees students read a list of books assigned to them, discuss them, quiz each other and compete at the end of the year to correctly answer questions based on the books.

“The 28 schools have been whittled down to 14 today and these children are now vying for district champion for their grade level,” said longtime Battle of the Books co-ordinator Faith Bailey.

“So they're hoping to walk away with a few trophies today.”

Students compete at different grade levels, which include grades three and four, grade five, and grades six and seven.

A new list of books for each level are compiled each year by a committee of teacher-librarians.

Bailey said while the competition and trophies help motivate the students, the program is really about encouraging students to read.

“[It] encourages them to reach out to different reading interests and levels and sometimes this really works for some students that might not want to try out for a sports team but enjoy reading,” Bailey said.

“It's really great to see boys make the team and try out because often the majority of students are girls. So when I see boys, I get really pumped.”

The battle first began when Bailey introduced the Alaskan Reading Motivation program in the spring 1987. Later that fall, the program was reorganized to incorporate Canadian content and to develop a district model.

The first official district-wide battle was held in April of 1988 and saw eighteen elementary schools participate. Bailey said some years have seen as many as 30 schools in attendance.

In 2018 the district expanded the program into secondary schools.

Bailey said when she first started the battle she had hoped to make it a province-wide competition, but complications arose.

“One year we did have Vernon come up, but it's just too hard to do it and you need funding too and you really don’t want to take the team's too far to travel,” Bailey said.

“So didn’t go any farther than this district — other than every individual district doing their own thing.”

The grade three and four battle on Thursday ended in a three way tie with Aberdeen elementary eventually winning by one point in a tie breaker. The grade five winning school was Raleigh elementary and the grade six and seven winner was Pinantan Lake elementary.

