Kamloops Sikh society expects large crowd as local Vaisakhi celebration returns

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops’ Sikh Cultural Society is expecting 1,000 people to gather this Saturday for what will be its fourth consecutive celebration of Vaisakhi.

Vaisakhi is an annual spring harvest festival in the Sikh faith. It also marks the start of the Sikh and Punjabi new year.

Saturday’s festivities will begin with Nishan Sahib, a flag-raising ceremony, between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

That will be followed by a Nagar Kirtan parade at noon, starting from the Gurudwara, 700 Cambridge Cres.

From there the parade route will cover Nicolani Drive, Lethbridge Avenue, 14th Street, Halston Avenue, 13th Street, Lethbridge Avenue, Ollek Street and back to Sikh Temple.

Traditional vegetarian food stalls will be located along Lethbridge Avenue where people can grab a bite to eat on the way back to the temple.

Society spokesperson Pat Gill said they are asking motorists and residents to have patience for the duration of the parade.

The society first introduced Kamloops to Vaisakhi to commemorate the holiday’s 300th anniversary back in 1999, but another wasn’t held for the next 20 years, Gill said, noting the celebration takes a lot of organizing and volunteers to pull off.

While the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 event, it has been going strong since 2021.

“We’ve been doing it every year since then and it just signifies the birth of Sikhism,” Gill said.

He said the event has been drawing bigger crowds every year, with nearly 1,000 attendees in 2023.

Gill said while larger Lower Mainland cities have hosted Vaisakhi celebrations for decades, it’s only recently that smaller communities such as Kamloops, Penticton, Prince George and Kelowna have held their own every April.

“As more people are moving to these cities and smaller towns, and the Sikh community is growing, we’re seeing a lot more of these events happening every year as opposed to when it was just limited to Vancouver or Surrey where everyone would travel to and celebrate Vaisakhi there,” Gill said.