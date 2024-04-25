Lawsuit alleges $1.3M Kamloops smart home is not smart at all

Photo: Kamloops Real Estate Blog

A Kamloops couple has filed a lawsuit after allegedly spending $1.3 million on a Sun Rivers smart home that turned out to be pretty dumb.

Shawn and Robyn Murray filed a lawsuit this week in Kamloops provincial court seeking $30,000 from defendants Layne and Chrisann Boucher, who are identified in the notice of claim as the previous owners of the house.

According to the claim, the Bouchers listed their Visao Terrace home last summer and it caught the attention of the Murrays — in part because of its apparent high-tech smart-home system.

“When viewing the property, the claimants observed nine panels throughout the house that operated the security system, climate zones and sound system,” the Murrays’ claim reads.

According to the claim, the Murrays were “induced by the thought of owning a smart home” based on the panels, and they entered into a deal to purchase the home for $1.3 million. They took possession in November believing that they would be able to use the nine panels to control the home’s security system, lighting, climate zones and sound system.

That was not the case, according to the claim, which alleges the Murrays “have been unable to use” the smart-home system whatsoever.

The claim further alleges that the Bouchers’ realtor, when contacted by the Murrays’ agent, said the system is “so old that it would be pointless to revive” and the panels “never worked the lights or anything.”

The Murrays’ lawsuit is seeking $30,000 for "reimbursement for misrepresentations."

Once they have been served, the Bouchers will have 30 days to reply.

None of the allegations in the claim have been proven in court.