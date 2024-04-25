Anticipation high as organizers put finishing touches on 27th Boogie the Bridge

Thousands of runners will be pounding the pavement this weekend on the streets of the Tournament Capital as Boogie the Bridge laces up for a 27th year.

Participants will begin their runs in the 200-block of Victoria Street on Sunday morning and will travel distances of one kilometre, five kilometres, 10 kilometres or 21 kilometres.

The event drew more than 2,600 participants last year. Boogie founder and longtime organizer Jo Berry said she’s excited to see how many will turn out on Sunday.

“We're starting to see a lot more coming from out of town, which is fantastic because Boogie the Bridge is a Kamloops grassroots event and it showcases our beautiful city,” she said.

“For me the currency is definitely seeing people come out and change their lives through movement, Boogie has always been about mental health.”

After eight weeks of training, the Kamloops Run Club held its final clinic for Boogie the Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Those in attendance varied in experience-level but said they’re looking forward to the event this weekend.

“The energy on the day is incredible — so positive and there's music and there's so much going on,” said Stephanie Gould, who said she’ll be out running come Sunday.

Another participant, Howie Goodman, agreed with Gould. He said he’s run during the event many times and is once again looking forward to it.

“It's a great event for the city. It's just amazing going across that bridge, seeing the sea of red shirts and all the people there."

Other participants who took advantage of the Run Club’s training sessions spoke positively of the group’s environment and community spirit.

“There’s not very many people that you'd want to be somewhere at 8 a.m. on a Sunday morning or 6 p.m. on a Tuesday evening after work, but the group of people definitely makes it worth it,” said Alex Eaket.

“It's a good way to hold yourself accountable and joining run club and meet new people and try something new.”

Ali Wilson said she typically runs solo, but agreed with Eaket that it was more enjoyable to run with others.

“This is a really cheerful, happy group. It’s just a great experience,” she said.

Boogie the Bridge got its start in 1998 when 62 participants took part. It didn’t take long for the event to gain traction — 1,200 people took part in 2005 and the event crossed the 2,000-participant milestone for the first time in 2008.

The event has raised more than $1.2 million for Kamloops charities and organizations while keeping people active.

It will get underway at 8 a.m. on Sunday and run until 12:30 p.m.

There will be various road closures along the event route, including the two middle lanes on Overlanders Bridge. A full list of road closures is available on the Downtown Kamloops website.

More information on Boogie the Bridge, race rules and events during the day is available online.