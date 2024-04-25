TRU's top academic official in running for job at Ontario university

Photo: BC Gov

Thompson Rivers University’s top academic official is in the running for a new job after receiving an invitation to interview at Brock University in Ontario.

Dr. Gillian Balfour, TRU’s provost and vice-president academic, is one of three candidates who will be participating in a second round of interviews next week to become Brock's new provost, including public presentations and opportunities for questions from Brock’s community.

TRU said Balfour, who started at the university less than two years ago, has every right to explore personal and professional opportunities.

“Dr. Balfour is a highly respected scholar and academic leader in Canada. It is not unusual for academic leaders to be pursued by other institutions,” TRU said in a statement to Castanet.

“She also has deep family ties and longstanding roots in Ontario.”

Brock University said feedback from the presentations will be collected from the community and shared with an advisory committee.

TRU said her candidacy at Brock will not affect Balfour's responsibilities in Kamloops.

“Dr. Balfour remains fully committed to her professional responsibilities at TRU and will continue to dedicate herself to the success of TRU’s students, staff, and faculty throughout her tenure,” TRU’s statement reads.

Balfour took over the role as provost at TRU in the summer of 2022 after serving as vice-president and academic dean at King’s University College at Western University in London, Ont.

She took over the role after TRU’s previous provost and vice-president academic stepped down suddenly in the summer of 2021 with no explanation.

TRU President Brett Fairbairn has said he plans to step down next year.