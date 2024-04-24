BC Wildlife Park's spirit bear, other bruins stretching legs after long winter nap

The BC Wildlife Park’s resident spirit bear has officially awoken from his winter slumber.

Clover the Kermode bear has ventured out of his den at the Kamloops facility, inspecting his surroundings, enjoying some grass and taking a dip in the pond.

BC Wildlife Park staff said Clover and the park’s other black bears are still stretching their legs after a long sleep.

"While Clover and the other bears may still be adjusting from their torpor state, they have the freedom to roam their habitats at their discretion,” the park said in a post Wednesday on social media.

"Please note they may choose to spend more time inside their denning area as they gradually become more active. "

The BC Wildlife Park is still operating on spring hours, open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the last admissions at 3:30 p.m.

Next week, the park will switch to summer hours — open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until September.