Substantial raises coming for unionized City of Kamloops, TNRD staffers

Local government workers are getting sizeable inflation-driven raises over the next couple years — a 12 per cent wage increase at the City of Kamloops and 11.5 per cent raise for those at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

The City of Kamloops and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 900 announced ratification Wednesday of a new two-year collective agreement effective Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2025.



The deal includes a wage increase of four per cent in each year, in addition to a four-per-cent cost of living increase.

The TNRD and CUPE have ratified a two-year agreement to the end of 2025 that will see employees receive a four per cent increase in 2024 and 3.5 per cent in 2025. There is also a four per cent increase to the TNRD pay scale effective as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Other highlights of the TNRD agreement include flexible work scheduling options for employees and modernizing the terms of the labour management committee.

City workers are coming off a 10.75 per cent raise over their previous five-year contract ending in 2023, which came with about a two-per-cent annual raise.



The new contract is reflective of collective agreements recently ratified throughout the province and is already included in 2024-2029 financial plan.



“The union and the city have worked collaboratively for an agreement that acknowledges the changes in the workforce climate since the last contract was ratified in 2019,” acting City of Kamloops CAO Byron McCorkell said in a news release.

“We are pleased with the outcome and feel it continues to build a mutually beneficial relationship with our union partners.”

In a news release, TNRD board chair Barbara Roden said the TNRD agreement is acceptable for all parties, and it provides certainty for its 40 CUPE staff members.

The union is also happy with the deal.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of this bargaining round," CUPE Local 900 President Ken Davis said.

“We feel the end result is an agreement that both parties are happy with, and one that leaves our members feeling respected and valued.”

The City of Kamloops has approximately 900 CUPE staff members.