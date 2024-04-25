North Kamloops community centre closed as non-profit event manager dissolves operations

Photo: Castanet North Shore Community Centre Society president Brenda Rezansoff stands outside the currently closed North Shore Community Centre

A local non-profit society that organizes events for seniors at Cottonwood Manor is disbanding — a process that has activities on hiatus for an unknown amount of time.

The North Shore Community Centre Society is in the process of being dissolved, meaning the charitable non-profit will no longer be responsible for event management at the North Shore Community Centre within the Cottonwood seniors home.

Society president Brenda Rezansoff, 79, said the decision is “heartbreaking” but the only way forward was to dissolve the society and break the lease with Cottonwood Manor, clearing the way for new event management after being unable to navigate operational obstacles.

She said she feels for the seniors in Cottonwood Manor who cannot access the community centre and its programs until the dissolution process is over.

“I get phone calls, I get emails — when can we come back? Why can’t we come back?” Rezansoff said.

The society's purpose is to relieve loneliness and isolation for the aged, and improve their mobility and fitness through recreation, education, cultural activities and other seniors programs run out of the community centre. They also host events for the general community.

Rezansoff said the centre has been closed since mid-January.

The society serves more than 150 seniors, most of whom are Cottonwood Manor residents. They host events and classes such as Kamloops Adult Learners, dance, zumba, yoga, stroke recovery, retired teacher's events, celebrations of life and weddings and card games. The society leases the centre from Cottonwood Manor.

Rezansoff said co-operation with Cottonwood Manor has broken down over the past year and the society is in agreement there should be a new event management organization in place as their members are getting old and some have retired due to ill health.

She said aging society members cannot handle the stress of event management any longer, and there have been issues surrounding the shared bookkeeper and events manager the society has with Cottonwood Manor.

“The best way to end this on a good note was for us to dissolve and have a brand new group and organization come in, sign a new lease and break that old lease and bring in their own staff,” Rezansoff said.

Reopening date still unknown

She said a new, for-profit organization will be replacing the non-profit as the events manager, but the community centre won’t reopen until the dissolution is completed and a certificate is issued by the province.

The dissolution involves selling all the contents in the building, and working with accountants to ensure there are no outstanding debts and once the society no longer owns any assets it can give the money its has to charities.

She said that process could take months, but it’s not clear how many.

“It all will depend on how long it will take for me to negotiate to sell the contents,” Rezansoff said, adding that until they have the certificate the community centre cannot reopen. “I'm trying to do this at a very fast pace, and I'm hoping it's going to work because I'm concerned about the people."

Rezansoff said she cannot divulge the name of the new event management, adding nothing has been confirmed yet as negotiations are ongoing between Cottonwood Manor and the new management company.

“They have come across as being very positive that they will try to maintain all the events we have in place today — possibly at the same prices,” Rezansoff said.