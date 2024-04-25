City of Kamloops clarifies intent of town hall meeting after conspiracy flyer makes rounds in Aberdeen

Photo: Contributed / Reddit Photos of a flyer circulating in some Kamloops neighbourhoods was posted to Reddit earlier this week. The City of Kamloops has addressed the flyer, clarifying the purpose of the event noted on the front page is for residents to give feedback on council's strategic plan, not a place to discuss climate conspiracies.

The City of Kamloops says a flyer that has been circulated in some neighbourhoods touting conspiracy theories is misrepresenting a municipal town hall event scheduled for later this week.

Kristen Rodrigue, city hall's communications manager, advised council Tuesday the city's final in-person town hall event in its Community and Council Conversations series is taking place later this week.

The meeting is intended for Pineview, Aberdeen, Dufferin, Iron Mask and Knutsford residents, and will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre.

Rodrigue told council she wanted to publicly clarify the purpose of the meeting after a document had been sent around to some Kamloops residents.

“I want to acknowledge a flyer that was distributed in the Aberdeen and Dufferin neighbourhoods by a special interest group misrepresenting this meeting date, time and location as an opportunity to protest on their concerns with world climate policies,” Rodrigue said.

“As the flyer is rooted in conspiracy and disinformation, I want to clarify that the purpose of this meeting is an opportunity — and the final in-person opportunity — for residents to provide council with feedback on their strategic plan for our community.”

Rodrigue said residents will be asked to provide input on what’s working well, what needs improvement and where council should focus their advocacy efforts.

“I want to be clear about the purpose of this meeting so residents do not feel mislead about its intent,” she said.

Photos of the flyer were posted to the Kamloops Reddit page on Monday.

The date and time of the Community and Council Conversations event is printed at the top of the flyer, which claims city staff and elected officials are attending workshops “sponsored by foreign organizations hiding behind the curtain of the UN [United Nations] and WEF [World Economic Forum]" — global agencies frequently roped into unfounded conspiracy theories.

The flyer also incorrectly declares that the city will ban all full-sized vehicles from residential areas in less than 30 years and speculates about future wide-ranging travel and camping bans.

It's not the first time conspiracy-related material has been addressed by the City of Kamloops. Last year, a flyer using city branding — including colours, headers and fonts to mimic official city materials — was circulated, spouting disinformation about the city's Community Climate Action Plan.