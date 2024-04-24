Traffic snarled on Valleyview Drive after collision involving cyclist

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews on scene Wednesday on Valleyview Drive after a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

Traffic is moving slowly on Valleyview Drive following a noon-hour collision Wednesday involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Valleyview Drive near the Highway 5 interchange at about noon for a report of a crash.

Traffic was getting through on a single-lane alternating basis while crews were on scene.

There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries.

Castanet Kamloops has asked police for information about the incident. This story will be updated if more becomes known.