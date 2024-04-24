RCMP emergency response team arrests man in Barriere area on assault warrants

Photo: Castanet ERT file photo.

A large police presence in the Barriere area north of Kamloops on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man wanted on multiple warrants.

One eyewitness told Castanet Kamloops he saw about nine police vehicles, including an emergency response team truck on a flatbed, in the area at about 1 p.m.

Barriere RCMP, along with the RCMP's southeast district emergency response team (ERT) arrested a man at his residence located on Creekside Road, RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a press release.

The 58-year-old man was the subject of several outstanding warrants for assault, Grandy said, adding that, due to the high-risk posed by this individual, ERT members were called in to assist.

"The suspect exited his residence and was arrested without incident, with no risk posed to the public," Grandy said in a news release.

The man remains in custody pending a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

Because the file remains an active investigation, Grandy said no further details will be released at this time.