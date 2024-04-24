Kamloops man tells police he was held captive, tortured by wife and friend

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man told police he was beaten and tortured over a two-week period by his wife and her friend, who convinced the couple they were joining his new gang.

Jessica Valerie Jules, 38, and Devon Carl Jules, 37, who are not related, are facing charges of unlawful confinement and aggravated assault against the complainant, who is Jessica Jules’ husband. Devon Jules is facing an additional count of possessing an unauthorized firearm.

The two were arrested on April 17 after heavily-armed Mounties swarmed two addresses — a home on Kootenay Way and a motel on Columbia Street.

Jules and Jules are accused of holding the complainant, whose name is not being published, against his will between April 3 and April 17.

During a bail hearing Monday in Kamloops provincial court, the Crown provided an overview of the allegations against the pair.

Crown prosecutor Bonnie MacDonald said the complainant had part of his ear severed with a hunting knife, and was later tortured with a screwdriver and a pair of pliers. She said he also claimed to have been doused with alcohol and set on fire.

MacDonald said the trio was all using drugs and alcohol at the time. She said Devon Jules convinced Jessica Jules and her husband that they would be part of a criminal organization he controlled.

Devon Jules was alleged to have been in possession of what was described in court as an AR-style rifle. MacDonald said such a weapon was seized from the Kootenay Way home where the trio had been living.

Jessica Jules was released on bail on Monday, ordered to live under strict conditions including a no-contact order with her husband. She is due back in court next week.

Devon Jules is behind bars with a bail hearing set for Friday.