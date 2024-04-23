Kamloops city council's meeting times set to change after vote Tuesday

Photo: KTW file photo

Kamloops city council will be gathering for its regular meetings a little earlier going forward — at least for the next few months.

Council decided Tuesday to change the start time for its regular meetings to 9:30 a.m. It will then proceed into its closed meetings following the open meetings.

The new time will take effect as of its next meeting on May 14. Regular council meetings will continue to be scheduled on Tuesdays.

Council also decided to revisit this new schedule after three months to see if it's working or whether any revisions are needed.

Previously, council has been scheduling its closed meetings in the mornings, and then launched into open meetings at 1:30 p.m.

Public hearings will continue to be held at 7 p.m.