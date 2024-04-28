TNRD seeks $30K in funding to review, update evacuation plans for communities

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is seeking $30,000 in funding to review and update evacuation plans for 11 unincorporated communities in the district.

On Thursday, April 18, the TNRD board approved a motion that will see an application submitted to the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) — Public Notification and Evacuation Route Planning program.

“These evacuation plans need to ensure safe and efficient evacuation routes are available for people, livestock, animals and personal property from the threat or imminent danger to an area of safety,” stated a report prepared for the board.

The TNRD successfully applied for $27,625 last year from the CEPF program. The funding was used to update five of the sixteen evacuation plans currently in the district.

If approved, the TNRD would use the funding to review and updating the remaining 11 plans for the following areas:

Adams Lake-N- East Barriere Lakes- Johnson Lake- Sinmax Creek Valley

Avola-Blue River

Chase Creek Valley

Lac Le Jeune-Mile High-Mamit Lake-Highland Valley

Loon Lake-20 Mile-Venables

Louis Creek-Exlou-Darfield-Little Fort

McLure-Vinsulla-Black Pines- Heffley

Nicola Valley

Tranquille Valley-Red Lake-Criss Creek Copper Creek

Upper Nicola Valley-Stump Lake-Douglas Plateau-Pennask Lake

Westwold-Monte Lake-Monte Creek-Pritchard

“The CEPF contributes up to 100 per cent of the cost of eligible expenses, up to a maximum of $30,000,” the report states.