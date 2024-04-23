Serious charges laid after Kamloops teens allegedly kidnapped, taken to Vancouver Island

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man is in jail facing serious charges, accused of kidnapping two teenaged girls and taking them to Vancouver Island.

Janos Juckiewicz, 33, is facing two counts of abduction of a person under 16. Court documents indicate the offences are alleged to have taken place on Monday.

“The allegations are that the accused kidnapped two 14-year-old girls and basically took them from Kamloops to Vancouver Island without the consent of either of their legal guardians,” Crown prosecutor Bonnie MacDonald said during Juckiewicz's first appearance Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court.

“The accused was arrested somewhere in the Comox Valley region.”

MacDonald applied for and was granted a three-day remand for Juckiewicz, which will allow Mounties to continue their investigation.

“There were cellphones and other electronic items that were seized at the time of his arrest, and police are also in the process of taking statements from multiple witnesses,” she said.

Juckiewicz appeared in court via video from a jail on Vancouver Island. He will be transported to Kamloops in time for his next appearance, which is scheduled for Friday.

He remains in custody.