Saddles, bridles among horse tack stolen from Logan Lake property, police say

Photo: RCMP These photos show items stolen last week from a property in Logan Lake, police say.

Police are hoping tips from the public will help them track down valuable horse tack stolen last week from a property in Logan Lake.

According to Mounties, a variety of saddles, bridles and other horse tack was stolen from a Logan Lake property on Thursday.

One of the four saddles stolen is described as a Vic Bennet Western Saddle. A Firman generator was also stolen at the same time.

Anyone with information about the theft can call police at 250-523-6222.