SD73 says it will be ready to reduce water usage in case of severe drought

Kamloops-Thompson school district staff will be ready to slash the district's water usage again this summer in the case of severe drought levels — measures that could turn area schoolyards from green to brown.

The SD73 board of education heard Monday that the City of Kamloops uses drought levels established by the province to trigger drought response actions, which could impact the school district.

Water use restrictions for potable water systems across the city are based on the drought level of the South Thompson River.

Art McDonald, SD73's director of facilities, said the school district was contacted by the city in August of last year and told to reduce irrigation by 25 per cent.

“The reduction was achieved by reducing the runtimes of all irrigation zones by 25 per cent. This allowed for all trees to receive some water so that trees can remain as healthy as possible,” McDonald said.

In the case water restrictions are enacted again by the city this year, he said, the school district will be prepared to reduce runtimes once again.

“In the event that drought levels reach level four, five, the city will advise myself on the desired irrigation reduction levels and then we will adjust irrigation system runtimes to accommodate those requested reductions,” McDonald said.

Similar procedures have been set up in rural areas across the school district and will be followed if requested by authorities in those areas.

Severe drought may brown fields

SD73 board vice-chair Rhonda Kershaw questioned whether there was anything that could be done to keep playfields in the district green during a drought, noting some had severely dried out due to restrictions in the past.

McDonald said drought restrictions last year came after much of the summer heat, which helped lessen the damage to fields, but earlier restrictions could spell trouble.

“Manager [Quinton] Harasemchuk [SD73 grounds manager] is doing everything he can in terms of aerating, overseeding, fertilizing, and anything we can think of to try to keep these fields in good condition,” he said.

“So I don't have a magic answer, that if we're in drought for a long period of time our fields are going to look good — they won’t.”

Trustee Jo Kang questioned whether the school district had considered using artificial grass, noting some new schools in the Lower Mainland have switched to turf.

According to McDonald, SD73 looked into the option a number of years ago — before 2010 — but noted the cost would be exceedingly high.

“An artificial field is going to be several million dollars nowadays,” he said.

City’s new water use plan

After the City of Kamloops announced its new water use restriction plan that would see properties allowed to irrigate three days per week, trustee Kathleen Karpuk questioned how school facilities would be impacted.

McDonald said the district’s irrigation system will be able to accommodate the city’s restrictions, but there may be some challenges given the size of some fields.

“We do have some fields that are so large that we can't actually water them in one night, so we will have situations where it will look like the water is on every night,” he said.

“But it will only be half the zones every night because we don't have the water availability and we don't have the time to water the entire field in one night.”

The city’s plan would replace odd and even sprinkling days with a year-round plan allowing for irrigation three days a week per property, depending on the final digits of each property’ street address.

All SD73 schools are attached to some community water system except for Pinantan Lake elementary and Westwold elementary, which draw from wells.