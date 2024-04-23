Mounties on scene after suspicious fire at Tranquille Road house that had just been raided

Photo: Castanet Police have spent at least the past two days stationed outside a home that caught fire days after investigators left the house following the execution of a search warrant.

Kamloops Mounties have maintained a presence outside a home in the 1300-block of Tranquille Road that caught fire overnight on Saturday — days after police finished executing a search warrant inside.

The house fire occurred just four days after police spent about five days investigating at the home at 1315 Tranquille Rd., which sits in the corner of Barrie Drive.

The Kamloops RCMP’s general investigations support team, serious crimes unit and forensic identification service were among the investigators present earlier this month when police searched the house. Police were gone by April 17.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn would not disclose the reason for the initial police presence at the home, in order to protect the integrity of their investigation.

The house remained standing following the suspicious fire, but the interior appeared charred by flames and multiple windows appeared to have been broken.

As of Tuesday morning it remained surrounded by police tape, with a lone security guard and single Mountie stationed outside.

A police vehicle was also observed outside the home on Monday, as well.