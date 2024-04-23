Police investigate fatal collision on Highway 5 near Clearwater

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 is closed due to a vehicle incident east of Clearwater.

UPDATE: 12:43 p.m.

Traffic is now moving on Highway 5 in the Clearwater area, where a fatal collision had the road closed for about 12 hours.

According to DriveBC, single-lane alternating traffic is getting through on Highway 5 at Cliff Road near Birch Island, east of Clearwater, following a serious collision overnight.

Police have said the crash was a fatality, but details are still few. More information is expected to be made public later in the day Tuesday.

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m.

Police have confirmed a fiery collision that closed Highway 5 near Clearwater overnight is a fatality.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Highway 5 near Birch Island just after midnight on Tuesday and the highway has been closed since.

BC Highway Patrol Const. James Ward confirmed to Castanet that the crash was deadly, but details are still few.

He said initial indications are that the collision involved a transport truck and a pickup, and that the impact of the crash sparked a fire.

Ward said more information will be made public later in the day.

DriveBC said the next update on the status of the highway is expected at 2 p.m.

UPDATE: 9:03 a.m.

Highway 5 remains closed in the Vavenby area near Clearwater as crews deal with a crash.

Details are few, but DriveBC said the highway remains closed in both directions, with the next update expected at 10 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7:32 a.m.

Highway 5 is closed east of Clearwater.

DriveBC says the highway is shut down at Cliff Road due to a vehicle incident. Drivers should expect major delays in the area.

An assessment is underway.

The next update is scheduled for 8 a.m.