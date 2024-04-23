Highway 5 closed east of Clearwater

Photo: DriveBC
Highway 5 is closed due to a vehicle incident east of Clearwater.
Highway 5 is closed east of Clearwater.
DriveBC says the highway is shut down at Cliff Road due to a vehicle incident. Drivers should expect major delays in the area.
An assessment is underway.
The next update is scheduled for 8 a.m.
??UDPATE - #BCHwy5 CLOSED at Cliff Rd. east of #ClearwaterBC due to a vehicle incident. Crews are on scene, assessment in progress. #YellowheadHwy #BirchIslandBC— DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 23, 2024
?? For more info: https://t.co/UoCJhPTGhK pic.twitter.com/KvRq4CJ8k1