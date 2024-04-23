234250
Kamloops  

Highway 5 closed east of Clearwater

Highway 5 closed

Highway 5 is closed east of Clearwater.

DriveBC says the highway is shut down at Cliff Road due to a vehicle incident. Drivers should expect major delays in the area.

An assessment is underway.

The next update is scheduled for 8 a.m.

