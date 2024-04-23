Five-year prison sentence for serial rapist who sexually assaulted three Kamloops women

Photo: KTW file

Warning: This story contains details some readers might find disturbing.

A serial rapist who sexually assaulted three Kamloops women as they slept has been ordered to spend five years in federal prison.

Troy Schank, 37, was ordered to spend 30 months behind bars — a term that will commence once the 30-month sentence he started in November is complete.

Schank was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault, in addition to the third sex assault charge for which he was convicted and sentenced last year.

Each of the three victims said they were drunk, and each said they woke up to find Schank raping them.

'I hope that feeling haunts you'

One of Schank’s victims stood for 20 minutes in court Monday and read a victim-impact statement.

Court heard Schank got into her cab as she was leaving a pub on June 30, 2018. He took her to a house where she fell asleep.

“[She] remembers waking up a couple of times to find the accused having non-consensual vaginal and anal intercourse with her on the couch,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

"She recalls saying she wanted to go home and the accused telling her she wasn’t going anywhere.”

Speaking directly to Schank's image on a TV screen in the courtroom, the woman said she tried to take her own life on the one-year anniversary of the incident.

“I will spend a lifetime trying to scrub you out of me,” she said. “I hope it keeps you up at night and I hope that feeling haunts you.”

Similar circumstances in each case

The other sexual assault to which Schank pleaded guilty on Monday took place on Sept. 30, 2021, when he invited a waitress at a downtown bar out for a drink.

Varesi said the woman was intoxicated by the time Schank took her to his home on Battle Street, where she fell asleep on a couch.

“[She] awoke to find the accused having non-consensual unprotected vaginal intercourse with her,” he said.

“She said she told the accused to get off her and the accused initially did not. He continued for a short time before stopping.”

Both incidents bear similarities to the rape for which Schank was sentenced in November. In that case, a woman he met at a 2021 house party woke up to find him raping her.

Schank was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for that conviction.

He was previously acquitted on a fourth sexual assault charge. In that case, he was accused of raping a young intoxicated woman following a night out.

'He's not happy about this'

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said Schank grew up in the Owen Sound, Ont., area before moving to B.C. seven years ago.

“He would like me to express to the court his deep remorse,” Killoran said.

“This is not the life Mr. Schank wants to lead. He’s not happy about this. He’s regretful and sorry about these actions, and he’s eager to take whatever programming is available when he’s in custody.”

Schank, who appeared via video from an unnamed federal penitentiary, did not address the court.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori went along with a joint submission for a 30-month sentence.

In addition to the time behind bars, Schank was ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and prohibited from possessing firearms for the next decade.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender for 20 years.