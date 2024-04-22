Province, SD73 team up to open 72 new childcare spaces in North Kamloops

Photo: Kristen Holliday

Dozens of new childcare spaces will open inside the former Happyvale elementary school, according to the provincial government, increasing options for families in North Kamloops and Brocklehurst.

According to a news release, the province worked with School District 73 on the project, which makes use of $2.8 million from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund.

“This new childcare centre in Kamloops will be life-changing for families for children can get rich early learning experiences as well as helping meet community needs,” Mitzi Dean, minister of state for childcare, said in the release.

“Access to reliable, quality and inclusive care is so important for children to thrive.”

The new facility will include 72 spaces. It’s the second such project to be announced recently in Kamloops, following another at Ralph Bell elementary.

“The board of education is focused on how to continue to meet childcare needs of families in our district,” SD73 board chair Heather Grieve said.

“We have had success with our new childcare centre at Ralph Bell and look forward to opening up 72 new childcare spaces in the Happyvale Child Care Centre, both operated by Inquiring Little Minds.”

There is no word on when the facility will begin operations.