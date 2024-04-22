City of Kamloops offers two days of free cedar hedge chipping for Rose Hill, Juniper residents

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops will be offering a free cedar hedge chipping service for the Juniper and Rose Hill neighbourhoods in an effort to mitigate fire risk.

In a news release, the city said chipping will take place in Juniper on May 13 and in Rose Hill on May 14.

According to the city, the two areas were identified as priorities for the chipping service due to their proximity to green spaces and the high volume of requests for FireSmart assessments.

Residents who want to use the service will need to register with Kamloops Fire Rescue. The service will only be available for the first 20 registrants for each neighbourhood.

“Now is the time for all residents to start thinking about what they can do around their homes to have the best chance should a wildfire advance on their home,” said Jeff Pont, KFR life and fire safety educator, in a statement.

Pont said the first step to create a FireSmart zone is to remove combustibles around the home.

“Cedars are a great place to start,” he said.

Juniper Ridge and Rose Hill residents who wish to take advantage of the offer must register their property with KFR at 250-320-7641.

The city said homeowners will need to remove the cedars and place the material at the edge of their property by the street. A crew will arrive on the scheduled day to perform the chipping, and homeowners won’t need to be at home when chipping takes place.

The offer is only for cedar bushes, and non-cedar shrubs will be left behind.

More information about the service can be found on the City of Kamloops website.