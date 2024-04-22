Kamloops region forecast to see mix of sun and cloud over coming week

Chelsey Mutter

The Kamloops region is forecast to see a mix of sun and cloud, and highs around 20 C for much of the coming week, according to Environment Canada.

Monday will see mainly sunny skies with a daytime high of 17 C. Environment Canada said patches of fog will dissipate in the morning. Monday night will see clear skies and a low of 4 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 21 C. Cloudy periods are predicted overnight with a low of 5 C.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday throughout the day as temperatures peak at 20 C. Skies will remain clear overnight with a low of 5 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is predicted on Thursday with a high of 20 C. Cloudy periods are predicted overnight as temperatures dip to 7 C.

Friday will see a high of 19 C and a mix of sun and cloud during the day. Friday night will see cloudy periods and a low of 8 C.

The weekend will continue to see a mix of sun and cloud and highs around 21 C.