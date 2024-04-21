50-hectare fire north of Lytton being mopped up by BCWS crews

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service says a wildfire north of Lytton in the Skoonka Creek area has grown to 50 hectares in size as of Sunday morning.

The fire was first discovered on Friday and by Saturday, it was estimated to be over 30 hectares in size.

While the blaze is still classified as out of control, the BCWS said they have 12 personnel on the scene today and they're working on mopping up the fire.

The fire service says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it's suspected to be human caused

Nearby, a second wildfire at Botanie Lake is listed at 0.34 hectares in size and is classified as under control. The cause of that fire is also suspected to be human caused.