Kamloops Fire Rescue, BCWS on the scene of a grass fire at Cooney Bay

Photo: Roberta Nechtval

UPDATE: 4:25 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Ken Uzeloc said multiple crews from his department and the BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew are responding to a grass fire at Cooney Bay on Saturday.

"We were there last night for most of the night just to the east of the location and then I was out there early this afternoon to go take a look at the area and saw flame and smoke and so we're out there again," he said.

As the winds has picked up, the grass fire has spread and started to move across the grassland from the beach.

"Started in the driftwood along the beach and now it's moved into the grassland and appears to have jumped the CN tracks as well."

While the cause of the fire is unknown, Uzeloc said he wants to remind people there are no campfires or bonfires allowed and definitely no fires out in wooded areas within Kamloops City Limits.

"No fires, things are very dry."

KFR crews were at the beach last night from roughly 12:30 a.m. till 7 a.m. Saturday morning tackling a fire on the beach.

"They were sure they had it out but as with any type of a wildland grass fire, once things heat up again and the wind picks up obviously it can turn those embers and can start things again."

BC Wildfire Service last estimate of the wildfire was 0.6 hectares in size.

ORIGINAL: 4:08 p.m.

A massive plume of smoke can be seen in Kamloops on Saturday afternoon, as crews are at the scene of a grass fire at Cooney Bay.

The City of Kamloops said that fire rescue is at the scene and residents are asked to avoid the area to give crews space to work.

BC Wildfire Service is also responding to the fire, which is currently listed as out of control and has been updated on to an estimated 0.6 hectares in size.