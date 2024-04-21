Cooney Bay grassfire contained due to efforts from KFR, BCWS, CN Rail

Photo: Ken Uzeloc

UPDATE: 6:40 a.m.

According to Kamloops' fire chief, the grass fire burning near Cooney Bay has been contained.

The six-hectare fire was sparked Friday night in the driftwood on the beach, west of Kamloops, before it spread to the nearby grassland, Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc said.

Crews from Kamloops Fire Rescue, BC Wildfire Service and CN Rail worked to douse the blaze through most of Saturday, and Uzeloc posted to social media Saturday evening to say the fire is now contained.

Helicopters were used during the fire fight, along with a firefighting train from CN Rail dubbed "Poseidon," as the fire burned near railroad tracks.

Uzeloc said KFR firefighters remained on the scene of the fire through the night.

Photo: Ken Uzeloc

Great work done today by KFR crews @KamFire and our partners @BCGovFireInfo and @CNRailway to get the Cooney Bay fire contained. KFR crews remain on scene through the night. #Teamwork Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/l3Bkq7BSwu — Ken Uzeloc (he/him) (@ChiefKenKFR) April 21, 2024

UPDATE: 5:49 p.m.

According to BC Wildfire Services, the Cooney Bay wildfire has spread to 6 hectares as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The wildfire is still considered out of control and Castanet will be updating the story as more information becomes available.

Photo: Rob Fryer A helicopter buckets water on the Cooney Bay fire Saturday.

UPDATE: 4:25 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Ken Uzeloc said multiple crews from his department and the BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew are responding to a grass fire at Cooney Bay on Saturday.

"We were there last night for most of the night just to the east of the location and then I was out there early this afternoon to go take a look at the area and saw flame and smoke and so we're out there again," he said.

As the winds has picked up, the grass fire has spread and started to move across the grassland from the beach.

"Started in the driftwood along the beach and now it's moved into the grassland and appears to have jumped the CN tracks as well."

While the cause of the fire is unknown, Uzeloc said he wants to remind people there are no campfires or bonfires allowed and definitely no fires out in wooded areas within Kamloops City Limits.

"No fires, things are very dry."

KFR crews were at the beach last night from roughly 12:30 a.m. till 7 a.m. Saturday morning tackling a fire on the beach.

"They were sure they had it out but as with any type of a wildland grass fire, once things heat up again and the wind picks up obviously it can turn those embers and can start things again."

BC Wildfire Service last estimate of the wildfire was 0.6 hectares in size.

ORIGINAL: 4:08 p.m.

A massive plume of smoke can be seen in Kamloops on Saturday afternoon, as crews are at the scene of a grass fire at Cooney Bay.

The City of Kamloops said that fire rescue is at the scene and residents are asked to avoid the area to give crews space to work.

BC Wildfire Service is also responding to the fire, which is currently listed as out of control and has been updated on to an estimated 0.6 hectares in size.