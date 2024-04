Photo: BCWS

A new wildfire has been discovered north of Lytton, burning in the Skoonka Creek area on Saturday.

The fire is burning west of Highway 1 and is currently listed as out of control by BC Wildfire Service.

It was discovered on Friday and has been updated on Saturday at an estimated 30.24 hectares in size.

Nearby at Botanie Lake, another small wildfire has been listed as being held at 0.34 hectares in size.

Castanet has reached out to BCWS for more information.