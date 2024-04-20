Kamloops Farmers' Market draws 100 vendors, crowds for first market day of the season

Photo: Castanet Kamloops residents shopped with about 100 vendors in the 200-block of St. Paul Street as the Kamloops Farmers' Market kicked off its 2024 season.

Crowds of people and about 100 vendors gathered under sunny skies Saturday as the Kamloops Farmers' Market held its first market day of the season.

The market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. in the 200-block of St. Paul Street and the Stuart Wood schoolyard.

Along with vendors selling crafts, prepared foods, honey, plants and other goods, the market also hosted an Earth Day celebration and the annual Rally for Peace, Social Justice and the Environment. At about 10 a.m., live music could be heard as peace rally activities began.

Greg Unger, farmers’ market manager, said it was a great start to the season, with the beautiful weather and special events drawing people to the market.

“Last year, I remember coming down around 10 a.m. to get breakfast, and everything was sold out already — and I feel like we're probably on track to match that this opening. So it's really exciting,” Unger said.

Chris with Bee Sweet Honey said it felt “pretty great” to be back. He’s kept bees for decades, and has returned to the farmers’ market for about seven or eight years.

He said he comes to the market not just to sell his products, but to socialize.

“You can talk to just about anybody and everybody here,” he said.

Dalton Strong, with Country Gardens Greenhouse, said he’s been coming to the market since 1982 — noting the weekly event brings a lot of joy to people.

“This is one of the very few places that is still part of the commons,” Strong said, referring to a public space accessible to all residents.

He added shopping with market vendors is a good way to ensure local dollars stay in the local economy and supports regional food security.

“You’re healthier by eating local food,” he said.

The Saturday market will run each week from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, until Oct. 26.

The Wednesday farmers' market, which runs in the 400-block of Victoria Street in front of the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library building, will start up again on May 1. The mid-week market will run from 830 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday until Oct. 30.