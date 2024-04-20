Merritt set a new overnight low record for April 19 when temperatures hit -9.6 C

Photo: Wikipedia

While much of B.C. is experiencing warmer spring weather, Merritt saw record overnight low temperatures Friday.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures in Merritt dropped to -9.6 C in the early morning hours of Friday, breaking the previous April 19 minimum temperature record by 0.7 C.

The previous record had been set just last year. The records in Merritt date back to 1918.

While the city saw unseasonably cold temperatures overnight, the mercury rose to 14 C by mid-day.

Merritt was uniquely cold Friday morning, with nearby Kamloops only getting down to -2.4 C. Kelowna airport, meanwhile, recorded a low of -5.3 C early Friday morning.

Record daily lows were also recorded in Burns Lake (-10.4 C) and Port Hardy (-2.2 C).

The coldest place in B.C. Friday was Yoho National Park, which saw temperatures dip to -11.6 C.

Temperatures are forecast to hit the high teens across B.C.'s Interior Saturday, while overnight lows are expected to stay above freezing.