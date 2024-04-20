Kamloops RCMP notified after bag of feces reportedly left in city hall

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops has reached out to police after someone reportedly left a bag full of poo at city hall on Friday.

Castanet Kamloops was told an individual entered the city hall lobby with a bag of feces and left it there before leaving in a vehicle.

In a statement, the city confirmed there was “an unpleasant incident” at city hall Friday afternoon.

“All staff are safe and the incident has been reported to the RCMP,” the statement said. “We cannot comment further pending the RCMP investigation.”

Castanet has reached out to police for more information about the incident.