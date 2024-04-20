Car impounded after screams draw police to North Kamloops parking lot

Photo: Castanet

A report of people screaming in a car last weekend in North Kamloops led to a vehicle impound, police say.

According to Kamloops Mounties, officers were called to an area behind a business in the 700-block of Sydney Avenue just after 6 p.m. on April 13.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said three people were inside the vehicle, two of whom had been involved in an argument.

“While investigating, police discovered the driver had no licence, was prohibited and the licence plates were being misused,” she said.

Evelyn said violation tickets were issued and the vehicle was impounded.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.