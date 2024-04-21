Suspect arrested following reports of man waving knife in downtown Kamloops, police say

Photo: Castanet

A suspect was arrested last weekend after reports of a man downtown waving a knife, police say.

According to Kamloops Mounties, officers were called to the area of Second Avenue and Seymour Street just after 10 a.m. on April 14. They were flagged down and directed to an alleyway between Lansdowne Street and Victoria Street.

“The officer located the man and arrested him without incident,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The suspect was later released with conditions and a court date pending the outcome of the investigation.