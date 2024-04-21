Serious charges laid against man, woman after heavily armed Mounties raid Kamloops addresses

Photo: Castanet

Two people are facing serious charges following an alleged incident this week that saw heavily armed police swarm two Kamloops addresses.

On Wednesday, Mounties said they made arrests at an address on Kootenay Way and at a Columbia Street motel.

Police said they were responding to a report involving a firearm, so the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said three people were arrested. Charges have now been laid against two of them.

Jessica Valerie Jules and Devon Carl Jules are facing charges of unlawful confinement and aggravated assault against the same complainant. Those offences are alleged to have been committed over a two-week period beginning on April 3.

Devon Carl Jules is also facing an additional count of possessing an unauthorized firearm.

Both accused are expected to appear in Kamloops provincial court on Monday.