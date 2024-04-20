New charges against Sagmoen allege Kamloops Mounties found ammunition in his vehicle

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Salmon Arm-area man who is well known to police is facing new charges after a Kamloops traffic stop allegedly turned up a single shotgun shell.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, 43, was granted bail Friday following a hearing in Kamloops provincial court. He is facing two counts of possession of ammunition contrary to an order.

Court heard Sagmoen was pulled over by Kamloops Mounties on Thursday.

“He was pulled over yesterday by a police officer and there was a search of his vehicle,” Crown prosecutor Bonnie MacDonald said in court.

“In the search of that vehicle, a single shotgun shell was found in the glove box of the vehicle he was operating.”

MacDonald consented to Sagmoen's release on bail.

“He does have a record and it’s a serious record, but the circumstances of this incident are such that the Crown is consenting to his release," she said.

He was released following Friday's hearing and is due back in court on May 9.

Sagmoen made headlines in 2017 when the body of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux was found on his parents' farm on Salmon River Road. He has not been charged in relation to her death.

In 2022, RCMP renewed an earlier warning to sex trade workers to "not respond to any requests for services in the area where Curtis Wayne Sagmoen lives."