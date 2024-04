Photo: BC Wildfire Service A small fire less than a hectare in size was discovered south of Lytton on Friday.

The BC Wildfire Service said the 0.1-hectare fire was discovered near Cysco Flats at about 1:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is now classified as being held.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to BCWS for more information.