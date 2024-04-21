Kamloops council to consider development permit for 48-unit multi-family build at The Dunes

Photo: City of Kamloops / Bluegreen Architecture A rendering of a proposed multi-family development near The Dunes golf course in Westsyde.

A new multi-family development including nearly 50 units of housing is being proposed near The Dunes golf course in Westsyde.

Kamloops council will vote Tuesday on whether to issue a development permit for the planned build, which would be located at 652 Dunes Dr.

In a report prepared for council, staff said the property is located in the southeast corner of a larger parcel which houses the clubhouse for The Dunes at Kamloops golf course. The intent is to subdivide the property after construction.

“The applicant has proposed a 48-unit, four-storey multi-family development with 56 parking stalls,” the report said.

“The area being developed is a vacant, sloped gravelled area adjacent to the existing parking lot and the cul-de-sac bulb of Dunes Drive.”

An existing 39-unit multi-family development is located to the west of the proposed build.

Plans for the development include eight studio units, 36 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units.

Staff said the proposal meets zoning requirements and other guidelines, and will provide an opportunity for infill development in Westsyde — and it’s recommended that council authorize issuing the development permit.