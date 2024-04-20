City of Kamloops hosting online auction featuring hundreds of surplus assets, lost or stolen items

Photo: Castanet

Tools, office equipment, bikes and a 2007 Chevrolet 2500 pick-up truck are all up for grabs at the City of Kamloops’ annual auction next week.

In a news release, the city said it is partnering with Team Auctions to host the event, which take place from April 25 until April 28.

“In recent years, our annual auction has proven to be a strategic tool for effective asset management,” said Ray Sison, the city’s procurement and inventory manager.

“It’s heartening to see residents and local businesses find great deals. Moreover, the auction has proven effective for reuniting lost or stolen items with their original owners.”

An inventory of items will be available on the Team Auctions website. In-person viewings will be held at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre curling rink from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., April 25 to April 27.

Bidding will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 26, and will begin closing at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 28. All bidding will take place online, and registration is required.

According to the city, the auction will feature several unclaimed items acquired by the city and the RCMP. Residents searching for lost or stolen items are encouraged to attend the in-person viewing or look through the Team Auctions website.

If a resident identifies a stolen item, it should be reported to the city’s planning and procurement division and Team Auctions, and RCMP or Community Services Officers will reach out for next steps.

To find out more about the auction or how to report a stolen item, head to the Team Auctions website.